‘Stop It’: Biden Calls On Georgia To ‘Smarten Up’ But Won’t Say Masters Should Leave The State Over Voting Law

President Joe Biden called on Georgia to “smarten up,” stopping short of saying that the Masters golf tournament should join Major League Baseball’s All Star Game and pull out of the state.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden about the possibility of moving the Masters during the president’s Tuesday update on the coronavirus vaccine rollout. (RELATED: ‘This Is Healing The Soul Of A Nation?’: Meghan McCain Blasts Biden For Targeting Georgia Over Election Law)

WATCH:

Doocy asked Biden — who did weigh in on moving the MLB’s All Star Game out of Georgia and has repeatedly referred to the state’s election law as “the new Jim Crow” — whether he was in favor of the Masters pulling out of Georgia as well.

“I think that’s up to the Masters,” Biden began. “Look. You know, it is reassuring to see that for-profit operations and businesses are speaking up about how these new Jim Crow laws or just antithetical to who we are.”

Biden went on to note the unfortunate side effect of such a decision could be that hourly wage-earners would be the ones who suffered the most due to the loss of business.

“I think it’s a very tough decision for a corporation to make, a group to make,” Biden concluded. “I respect them when they make that judgment. And I support whatever judgment they make. But it’s the best way to do this is for Georgia and other states to smarten up. Stop it. Stop it.”

President Biden received a four-pinocchio rating from The Washington Post for his claim that the new Georgia law was decreasing the capacity to vote — it actually expands early voting days and times.