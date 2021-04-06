Graham Mertz Says Having A Banged Up Shoulder ‘Doesn’t Justify’ His Inconsistent Play Down The Stretch In 2020

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz isn’t making excuses for the disappointing 2020 football season.

As we all know, the Badgers stumbled to a 4-3 season with losses to Indiana, Northwestern and Iowa after being wrecked by coronavirus.

According to Rivals, Mertz recently revealed to the media that he had a banged-up shoulder. He told the media, “I’m not the one to sit here and make excuses for how I played. Having a little banged up shoulder doesn’t justify losing three games and playing like that.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

This is exactly what I want to hear from my quarterback. I don’t want to hear excuses and I don’t need to hear excuses.

Don’t tell me about how things went wrong because of an injury. Just fix it and move forward.

Our success in 2021 will ride and die with Mertz’s arm. If he plays as he did early in the season, then we’re going to be cooking with gas.

If he finds himself playing inconsistent ball again, then all bets are off. At that point, I have no idea what will happen.

Luckily, it sounds like his head is in the right place and he’s focused.

I feel like we’re in for a huge 2021!