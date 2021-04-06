Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reveal First Project With Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s production company revealed its first project with Netflix.

Archewell Productions will produce a docu-series for the streaming service titled, “Heart of Invictus.” Archewell Productions shared the news on its website Tuesday.

The docu-series will follow competitors of the Invictus Games, which were co-founded by Prince Harry back in 2014. “Wounded, injured, or sick servicemembers and veterans” from all over the world compete in the games each year. (RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Sign Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Spotify)

Archewell Productions announced director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara were a part of the project.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Prince Harry said in a statement about the series. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service,” he continued.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched Archewell Productions after stepping back from their roles as senior royals. The royals signed the partnership deal with Netflix in September of 2020.