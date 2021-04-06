‘If You Trust Me, You’ll Get The Vaccine’: Morgan Freeman Stars In Bizarre COVID-19 Vaccine PSA

Actor Morgan Freeman made a bizarre appearance in a coronavirus vaccine PSA released Monday by The Creative Coalition.

The ad, titled “Be There. This Is Your Shot,” completely missed the idea that the average person might not trust celebrities at all.

WATCH:

“I’m Morgan Freeman. I’m not a doctor, but I trust science,” Freeman said in the PSA. “And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me. So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine. In math, it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another. Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please.” (RELATED: Vaccine PSA Features All Living Former Presidents And First Ladies- With Two Exceptions)

I’m not sure why, but I have a feeling that these public service announcements would make so much more sense if they were coming from well-known members of everyone’s communities. Nobody personally knows Freeman. You could say most people do love him as an actor, but does that actually mean they would listen to him?

There have to be more effective ways to get information out about the vaccine. Relying on strange celebrity PSAs—and Morgan Freeman’s voice—just won’t do it.