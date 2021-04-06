REPORT: ESPN Parts Ways With Paul Pierce After Live Stream Featuring Barely-Clothed Women

Paul Pierce is reportedly done at ESPN.

According to Ryan Glasspiegel, the former NBA star and current basketball pundit has “parted ways” with the network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: ESPN parted ways with Paul Pierce effective immediately — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) April 5, 2021

The decision to dump Paul from the network comes after the NBA champion live streamed himself with a bunch of women hardly wearing anything.

For those interested in watching the video that ended Paul’s career with ESPN, you can watch it here.

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

Honestly, if live streaming yourself with a bunch of women who appear to be strippers is enough for your company to give you the boot, then you probably need to find a new place to work anyways.

The man is a former NBA star. Strippers and NBA players go hand-in-hand.

Now, having said that, I’m not sure why you’d ever want to live stream yourself with a bunch of barely-clothed women.

Some things just aren’t meant for the internet, and Paul should be wise enough to know that.

The good news for him is that he’s still a huge brand and shouldn’t have any trouble finding a new job. He just might want to find one who is okay with his apparent love for showing off his support for future doctors and lawyers.