REPORT: Lou Williams Went To A Strip Club While Outside Of The NBA’s Bubble

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams reportedly went to a strip club while outside of the NBA’s bubble at Disney.

According to ESPN, Williams was outside of the NBA’s protective bubble when he was photographed Thursday night at the Magic City gentlemen’s club in Atlanta. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lou Williams was partying with Jack Harlow last night, after being excused to leave the NBA bubble Jack Harlow posted them partying together on his Instagram story. A post which Jack quickly deleted. Probably at Lou’s instruction @WorldWideWob pic.twitter.com/DOZDhdDRYn — The NBA Hustle➐ (@TheNBAHustle) July 24, 2020

Williams reportedly told NBA security that he went to the club, but no strippers were there. He was simply there to get dinner after a viewing for a deceased family friend.

According to Shams Charania, Williams will quarantine for 10 days.

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

This is such an epic and classic NBA story. The NBA sets up an entire bubble at Disney, things seem to be working really well, and then Lou Williams hits up a strip club.

You couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if you tried. It’s peak 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lou Williams (@louwillville) on Jul 19, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

Imagine having to explain to NBA security that you were outside of the bubble for a funeral viewing, and ended up grabbing dinner at a strip club.

I would have loved to have been in the room for that conversation. If that’s not laugh-out-loud funny, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lou Williams (@louwillville) on Jul 11, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT

Williams will now sit for 10 days, and this is by far the most entertaining storyline of the NBA bubble up to this point.