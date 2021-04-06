REPORT: Tennessee Linebacker Aaron Beasley Suspended Indefinitely After Allegedly Abusing A Cat

Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley has reportedly been suspended from the team indefinitely.

According to WBIR, Beasley has been suspended indefinitely after he was accused of abusing a cat. Beasley is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s roommate’s cat last week after he allegedly found it eating leftover food while returning to the spot with his girlfriend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Around $2,000 raised to help kitten after reports of UT football player involved in animal abuse case https://t.co/3zStH41v3v — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) April 4, 2021

The cat allegedly has brain damage and was internally bleeding after being kicked. The police are aware of the allegations, but Beasley hasn’t been charged with a crime at this time.

It’s important to note that the cat’s owner never saw Beasley hit the cat. He’s accused of locking it in a bathroom and possibly putting it in a toilet, which was also not seen.

Tennessee LB Aaron Beasley has been suspended indefinitely from the team, while the University and police department investigate claim of animal abuse. pic.twitter.com/sbrPXaMdiC — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) April 5, 2021

Obviously, this is a dicey situation because the allegations are serious, but none of the abuse was reportedly seen. It’s all seemingly hearsay at this point in time, and Beasley hasn’t been charged with a crime.

Having said that, the Volunteers clearly aren’t taking an allegation of animal abuse lightly and Beasley has been suspended pending the outcome of the situation.

Tennessee LB Aaron Beasley has been indefinitely suspended from all football team activities as UT awaits further information from accusations that he abused a 6-month old kitten that reportedly had a concussion, kidney failure and brain damage. The incident occurred Thursday — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) April 6, 2021

If he’s guilty of abusing a helpless animal, then he probably needs to be tossed from the team. There are ways to discipline animals without allegedly abusing them.