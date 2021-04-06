Editorial

Running Back Nakia Watson Transfers To Washington State

Sep 7, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) rushes with the football in front of Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Devonni Reed (5) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

(Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Nakia Watson is headed to Washington State.

Watson posted Monday night on his Instagram that he’s transferring to the Cougars after previously playing for the Wisconsin Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

There was a time when Watson was viewed as the potential featured back for the Badgers, but it never happened.

Now, he’s headed to WSU.

 

Obviously, I wish nothing but the best for Watson. His time in Madison didn’t end like many of us had hoped for, but that doesn’t mean I want to see him fail with his new squad.

I have a feeling that he’s going to do just fine with the Cougars.

 

Instead of having to face the vaunted defenses of the Big 10, he’ll now get to run against the defenses of the PAC-12.

As a player, that has to make you smile.

 

Best of luck to Watson in Pullman! I’m sure he’s going to be just fine.