Running Back Nakia Watson Transfers To Washington State

Nakia Watson is headed to Washington State.
Watson posted Monday night on his Instagram that he’s transferring to the Cougars after previously playing for the Wisconsin Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
There was a time when Watson was viewed as the potential featured back for the Badgers, but it never happened.
Now, he’s headed to WSU.
Obviously, I wish nothing but the best for Watson. His time in Madison didn’t end like many of us had hoped for, but that doesn’t mean I want to see him fail with his new squad.
I have a feeling that he’s going to do just fine with the Cougars.
Instead of having to face the vaunted defenses of the Big 10, he’ll now get to run against the defenses of the PAC-12.
As a player, that has to make you smile.
Best of luck to Watson in Pullman! I’m sure he’s going to be just fine.