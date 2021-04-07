Handcuffed Inmate Stabs Deputy To Death During Transfer Attempt

An inmate at a Georgia jail fatally stabbed a deputy with his own knife while being transferred to another part of the facility, numerous sources reported Tuesday.

Albert Booze was serving time at Bibb County Jail for non-violent offenses when officials say he stabbed and killed deputy Christopher Knight, WMAZ reported. Bibb County Jail is located in Macon, Georgia.

GBI Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby said an Albert Booze — an inmate who was in the jail since Nov. 2020 on charges of criminal damage to property, giving a false name, and trespassing — was moved on Monday for “disciplinary issues.” https://t.co/JwfvvECS9D — 48 Hours (@48hours) April 7, 2021

Booze was being transported to the observation space in the jail early Tuesday morning after making suicidal comments, WGXA reported. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis reportedly said deputies handcuffed Booze before moving him.

While deputies Knight and Jerome Williams were transporting Booze, a fight broke out, and Boozed pulled Knight’s knife and stabbed both deputies, according to WGXA.

Booze allegedly stabbed Knight twice, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital. He had turned 30 years old Sunday, 13WMAZ reported. He had been with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office since 2018 and leaves behind an ex-wife and two-year-old child, according to WGXA. (RELATED: Inmate Kills Prison Guard, Nurse In Penitentiary Attack)

Last night Bibb County deputy Chris Knight was killed after being stabbed by inmate Albert Booze at Bibb County Jail. Booze was moved to suicide watch after he said he wanted to hurt himself. While deputies moved him to a different cell block and a fight broke out. pic.twitter.com/LTyu6diSxn — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) April 6, 2021

Williams was reportedly treated and released Tuesday morning from a Macon hospital after suffering a hand injury during the scuffle. He has been with the sheriff’s office since November 2020, according to WGXA.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby said the knife Knight was carrying was a folding pocket knife that the deputy owned himself, according to WMAZ.

“Deputies do have access to knifes and that sort of things when needed,” Davis said, according to WMAZ. “Because we have situations where someone may try to commit suicide and would have to cut somebody down. So we’re looking at the circumstances as to how he may have had a knife.”

The sheriff’s office will reportedly conduct an internal investigation into weapon regulations in the jail following the incident, and the GBI will conduct a criminal investigation into Knight’s death.

Booze was initially charged with criminal damage to property, giving a false name, and trespassing, according to WMAZ. It was unclear what additional charges he would face over Knight’s death. After GBI’s investigation, Booze will likely be moved to another facility.