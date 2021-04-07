‘This Is An Invasion Of My Privacy’: Joy Behar Is ‘Totally Against’ Unvaccinated People Being Allowed Near Her

Joy Behar said Wednesday that allowing sick or unvaccinated people to be in the building with her amounted to an invasion of her privacy.

Behar argued during a segment of ABC’s “The View” that the proposed vaccine passports were a public safety issue rather than a political issue, adding that she would like to see proof the people around her had been vaccinated. (RELATED: ‘A Nation Of Golden Retrievers’: Joy Behar Mocks Americans Who Didn’t Want Vaccine Until Free Donuts Were Involved)

WATCH:

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg began the show by asking how everyone felt about the idea of vaccine passports, and at first, Behar joked about just wanting the chance to travel to Italy.

“Well, you know, Whoopi, I would like to get my behind to Italy before Stanley Tucci eats all the food in the entire country,” she laughed. “You know, I mean, that program, it has me salivating.”

“If I have to get a vaccine on my passport, so be it,” Behar went on to suggest that anyone who was not willing to get vaccinated should not be able to join her on a cruise or to a buffet.

“If you’re so scared or so intent or you’re some Republican male with wants to screw around with the libs or something, then don’t come on the cruise with me, okay? Leave the buffet all to me, and get a row boat and I’ll meet you there sometime. Don’t even go there with me,” she added.

Behar went on to compare the coronavirus vaccine to landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, saying, “The same people who say it’s an overreach or a privacy issue are anti-choice. Roe V. Wade was settled on a privacy issue. And it’s the law. This is an invasion of my privacy when you are sick in the same building as I am in. So I am against that. I am totally against you coming anywhere near me without a vaccine, and I would like you to prove it.”

Noting that many schools require students to show proof of certain vaccines — and some countries require a malaria vaccine for travel — Behar concluded, “Come on. It’s logical. As Sunny says, it’s a public safety issue. It’s not a political issue.”