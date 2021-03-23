‘A Nation Of Golden Retrievers’: Joy Behar Mocks Americans Who Didn’t Want Vaccine Until Free Donuts Were Involved

Joy Behar poked fun at Americans who did not want the coronavirus vaccine until free donuts were involved.

Behar referred to the country as “a nation of golden retrievers” during Tuesday’s broadcast of “The View,” saying that people were behaving like dogs who performed tricks in order to get a treat. (RELATED: ‘I Was Lied To’: Meghan McCain Lashes Out At Biden, Fauci And Amazon Over COVID Hypocrisy)

WATCH:

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg began the show with the news that donut chain Krispy Kreme was offering a free donut any day — even every day — to anyone who showed proof of vaccination.

“I’m all for corporate responsibility and companies doing what they can,” cohost Sara Haines replied, noting that while she personally was not the biggest fan of donuts, she certainly appreciated the effort. “I can get on board if it’s making people take the plunge.”

“Whoopi, we are now officially a nation of golden retrievers,” Behar added, prompting a belly laugh from Goldberg. “This is what I do to my dog. Here’s a treat. Sit, stay, roll over. I mean, come on, people. Why is this so hard to understand? Millions of people have taken the vaccine. Millions of people are okay. People are not dying. You’re dying because you didn’t take the vaccine. I mean —”

Behar went on to suggest another plan that might convince more people to get the vaccine, but her idea was more stick than carrot. “Also you know what would help? If they would attach those stimulus checks to the vaccine, ok? You’re not going to get your check unless you get the vaccine. I bet you that would work,” she said.

Sunny Hostin also weighed in on the topic, saying her main concern was that eating donuts could contribute to the comorbidities that had made people more susceptible for severe disease throughout the pandemic.

“I’m a little concerned because we know that being obese or overweight is one of the comorbidities,” she said, adding that ultimately, it was better for more people to get the vaccine and if all it took was a donut to get them there, she supported the idea. “But, you know, hey. Go get your vaccine, and then get your Krispy Kreme donut.”