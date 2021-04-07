Nike Suspends Its Endorsement Relationship With Deshaun Watson

Nike has suspended its relationship with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is currently facing more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, and accuser Ashley Solis went public to the media Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nike has apparently seen enough to hit the pause button.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

According to CNBC, Nike has suspended its endorsement relationship with the star quarterback, and stated in a release, “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Ashley Solis is the first woman to come forward publicly to accuse Deshaun Watson of sexual assault’

“I am survivor of assault and harassment, Deshaun Watson is my assaulter and my harasser, he assaulted me at my home doing what I love most, massage therapy” pic.twitter.com/oA8luucYNk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 6, 2021

Don’t be surprised if more and more companies ultimately make the same decision as Nike, at least in the short term.

Nike didn’t say they’re done with Watson forever. The company just doesn’t want to slap his face on endorsements right now, and you can’t blame them.

Watson has every right to be presumed innocent, and he hasn’t even been criminally charged with anything as the police investigate the accusations against him.

However, companies have to look out for what is best for them. Right now, promoting Watson is a bad idea, and it would almost certainly end poorly.

Deshaun Watson accuser Ashley Solis “I can no longer practice the profession I love the most without shaking…I hope he knew how heartbreaking that is to me” pic.twitter.com/7fl1KKgB16 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 6, 2021

Something tells me Nike won’t be the last company to at least temporarily pull the plug on Watson. Until this situation is resolved, there will likely be multiple organizations that follow.