REPORT: 22nd Lawsuit Filed Against Deshaun Watson

Another lawsuit has been filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to Sarah Barshop, the dual-threat quarterback has been hit with his 22nd lawsuit, and the latest one alleges he touched a massage therapist with his penis. The lawsuit also alleges that Watson had “more than 50 different women for massages.” Watson has denied ever treating a woman poorly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read part of the lawsuit filing below.

A 22nd civil lawsuit has been filed against Deshaun Watson and alleged he “used more than fifty different women for massages.” pic.twitter.com/Pc2PLtjt7d — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 5, 2021

The cards keep piling up for Deshaun Watson. It’s important to note all the cases as of right now are just civil, but the Houston Police Department is investigating at least one allegation against the quarterback.

As I’ve said since the start of this saga, Watson has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until a court determines otherwise.

Having said that, I just don’t see how the hell the NFL can let a guy facing 22 lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and misconduct onto the field.

Imagine if fans had to sit through commentators talking about these allegations for three hours. It’d be a nightmare for the league.

Keep checking back for the latest information about the cases surrounding Deshaun Watson as we have it. Clearly, this situation isn’t going away anytime soon.