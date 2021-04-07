REPORT: Former Florida State Receiver Travis Rudolph Arrested On Murder Charge

Former Florida State star Travis Rudolph has reportedly been arrested for murder.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the former star receiver for the Seminoles was arrested Wednesday morning by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after police responded to a shooting in Lake Park. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One man was found dead, another was transported to the hospital after being shot and Rudolph was taken into custody.

He’s been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the same report.

Obviously, Rudolph has every right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise in court, but this is an incredibly serious situation.

He’s facing a murder charge and a second charge of attempted murder. Those are the kinds of charges that can get you locked up for life.

We’ll see how it all shakes out for him, but Rudolph better hope like hell he has some great lawyers because it sounds like he’s going to need them.