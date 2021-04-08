Alvin Kamara Says He Doesn’t Spend His NFL Contract Money, Lives Off Of Endorsements

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is apparently very tight with his money.

The NFL star is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, and he’s currently on a contract worth up to $75 million. Yet, he doesn’t have any interest in buying expensive items. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It would be a shame if I got this and lost it. I’m gonna keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing — [spending on] what I need and that’s it. I’m not about to go over the top, I’m not gonna live beyond my means,” Kamara explained in a recent Uninterrupted video, according to CNBC.

CNBC also reported that Kamara claimed that he hasn’t spent a penny of his NFL contract money and just lives off his endorsements.

I always love hearing stories like this from pro athletes. Way too many people blow their money and buy dumb stuff. They refuse to just get by without they need and minimal extra items.

It makes no sense to me. Just because you have a ton of money doesn’t mean you have to spend it all. Kamara clearly understands that fact.

If you play six or seven years in the NFL and don’t spend a penny of your contract money, then you’ll be set up for the rest of your life.

At the very least, you’ll have a very solid safety net that will allow you to pursue whatever goals you want later in life.

It sounds like Kamara is going to be just fine for his whole life, and he has the mentality to make sure he never struggles.

Save your money, folks. It’s much better to have money in the bank than to buy stuff because you think you want it.