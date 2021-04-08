Inmate Who Confessed To Killing Serial Killer In Prison Won’t Face Death Penalty

An inmate at a California prison who previously confessed to murdering Roger Kibbe — the serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler” — won’t be facing the death penalty, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Jason Budrow, 40, confessed publicly to the Feb. 28 murder in a five page letter written to The Mercury News and published by the outlet. Budrow says he strangled Kibbe in the cell they shared at Mule Creek State Prison. Amador County District Attorney Todd Riebe said first-degree murder charges had been filed against Budrow, The Sacramento Bee reported. The prosecutors will seek a life sentence without parole rather than the death penalty for Budrow, according to The Sacramento Bee. (RELATED: Satanist Murderer Writes Letter To News Outlet Saying He Killed This Prolific Serial Killer In Jail)

The man accused of strangling the California serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler” won’t face the death penalty, prosecutor says. https://t.co/zmOzoVmHuL — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2021

However, Budrow, a self-professed Satanist, is already serving life in prison without parole for the murder of his girlfrient in California’s Riverside County in 2011, The Sacramento Bee reported. At the time, Budrow told a reporter for Press Enterprise that she “had to die” because she was a police informant.

Jason Budrow said in a letter he spent months “grooming” Roger Kibbe, the serial killer dubbed the I-5 Strangler, and was planning to kill him all along: https://t.co/gryUBGXfon — Nate Gartrell (@NateGartrell) March 31, 2021

Budrow said he committed the murder in order to get his own cell, as well as avenging the deaths of Kibbe’s victims. Budrow said in his letter to The Mercury News that he believes Kibbe’s victim’s souls “have been released from the possession of their killer and I pray that they now rest in peace.” Budrow wrote in his letter that he did not fear the consequences for murdering Kibbe either; even if prosecutors pursued the death penalty.