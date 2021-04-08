It sounds like the Los Angeles Rams plan on keeping Matthew Stafford for several seasons.

The Rams sent shockwaves through the NFL when they shipped Jared Goff and some draft picks to Detroit in return for the star passer.

Despite Stafford getting older and his contract nearing an end, the Rams 100% intend on making him the face of the franchise for years to come.

General manager Les Snead said the following on the 11 Personnel podcast, according to USA Today:

I don’t think we did it thinking two years. Based on his age, you can legitimately think five to seven, eight years if you look at what Drew has done. I don’t know if we’re going to get into Tom Brady, right? Too many things going. But with quarterbacks of his pedigree, a lot of those guys have played into their late 30s, for sure. So that was definitely the vision with Matt.

This isn’t a real shocking development but it’s great to hear. I’d imagine that Stafford will likely reach a lengthy extension at some point during the 2021 season or shortly afterwards.

You don’t give up what the Rams gave up for a guy you only think will play two seasons.

As I’ve said many times before, I hope like hell Stafford does well with the Rams. I’ve been a fan of the Detroit Lions my whole life, and we piss away talent in spectacular fashion.

In all of Stafford’s seasons with us, we were never able to give him a championship caliber team. Now, he’ll get a shot at a ring with the Rams.

On behalf of all of Detroit, I hope he plays several more great seasons. I’d love to see it happen.