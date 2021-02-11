Matthew Stafford On Being Traded: ‘I Wanted To Shoot My Shot’

Matthew Stafford wanted to be traded so that he could chase winning at the highest level.

Shockwaves were sent through the NFL when the legendary Detroit Lions quarterback was shipped to the Rams in return for Jared Goff and draft picks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the star gunslinger has opened up about why it was time to move on.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

“I’ve always wanted to play in those big games, I feel like I will excel in those situations. I wanted to shoot my shot,” Stafford told Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press about why he wanted to be traded.

As I’ve said many times before, I’m wishing nothing but the best for Stafford. That dude gave everything he had for Detroit, and we pretty much gave him nothing in return.

Now, he’s on his way to much greener pastures, and he 100% deserves it.

I speak for Lions fans everywhere when I say I hope he finds more success with the Rams than he ever found with Detroit.

Go win yourself a damn Super Bowl, Stafford. It’ll pull at my heart to watch, but I really hope he does.

Godspeed, Stafford. Godspeed!