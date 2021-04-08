McAuliffe Celebrates Northam’s Endorsement To Replace Him As Governor. Just Two Years Prior, McAuliffe Called For His Resignation

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe described himself as “honored” to accept Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s endorsement in his 2021 gubernatorial bid.

However, McAuliffe previously called on Northam to resign following his 2019 blackface scandal. Northam served as lieutenant governor from 2014 to 2018, when McAuliffe was Virginia’s governor.

Governor Northam has been leading Virginia through this crisis so he knows exactly what it’s going to take to rebuild from the pandemic: bold plans and tested leadership. I am honored to have his support. https://t.co/q7ktlLqFpB — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) April 8, 2021

“Terry’s strong record of delivering for Virginians is exactly why we need him as our next governor,” Northam said in a statement to the Associated Press. In response, McAuliffe tweeted that he was “honored to have his support.”

The two later appeared together at an event at the Norfolk waterfront.

McAuliffe previously called on Northam to resign after a photograph on Northam’s medical school yearbook page surfaced. The photograph showed two individuals, one wearing blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe. McAuliffe described the photograph as “racist, unacceptable and inexcusable.”

The situation that he has put himself and the Commonwealth of Virginia in is untenable. It’s time for Ralph to step down, and for the Commonwealth to move forward. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 2, 2019

Northam apologized for the photo, although he denied wearing blackface in that particular instance. Northam later admitted to wearing blackface when dressing up as Michael Jackson. (RELATED: Northam Says Blackface, KKK Photo Helped Him Understand ‘Black Oppression’)

Northam’s lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, is also running for governor. Fairfax denied sexual assault allegations in 2019, later saying that McAuliffe treated him like Emmitt Till in calling for his resignation.

Virginia’s constitution does not allow governors to serve consecutive terms in office.