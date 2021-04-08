Politics

McAuliffe Celebrates Northam’s Endorsement To Replace Him As Governor. Just Two Years Prior, McAuliffe Called For His Resignation

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Campaigns In Norfolk, Virginia

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Michael Ginsberg General Assignment Reporter
Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe described himself as “honored” to accept Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s endorsement in his 2021 gubernatorial bid.

However, McAuliffe previously called on Northam to resign following his 2019 blackface scandal. Northam served as lieutenant governor from 2014 to 2018, when McAuliffe was Virginia’s governor.

“Terry’s strong record of delivering for Virginians is exactly why we need him as our next governor,” Northam said in a statement to the Associated Press. In response, McAuliffe tweeted that he was “honored to have his support.”

The two later appeared together at an event at the Norfolk waterfront.

McAuliffe previously called on Northam to resign after a photograph on Northam’s medical school yearbook page surfaced. The photograph showed two individuals, one wearing blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe. McAuliffe described the photograph as “racist, unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Northam apologized for the photo, although he denied wearing blackface in that particular instance. Northam later admitted to wearing blackface when dressing up as Michael Jackson. (RELATED: Northam Says Blackface, KKK Photo Helped Him Understand ‘Black Oppression’)

Northam’s lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, is also running for governor. Fairfax denied sexual assault allegations in 2019, later saying that McAuliffe treated him like Emmitt Till in calling for his resignation.

Virginia’s constitution does not allow governors to serve consecutive terms in office.