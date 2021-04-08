STUDY: Miller Lite Is The Best Beer For Drinkers Looking To Avoid Hangovers

Miller Lite is apparently the best beer for people looking to avoid hangovers.

According to a study from EduBirdie based on medical indicators, a productivity test and participants’ personal judgement, Miller Lite causes the fewest problems when it comes to tough hangovers after a night of drinking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Samuel Adams Boston Lager was found to be the second best option for people looking to avoid a tough hangover in the morning.

As for the worst beers for drinkers when it comes to hangovers, Budweiser came in as the worst and Coors Light came in as the second worst.

I can only speak from my own experience, but I’ve really never had hangover issues with any of the popular light beer brands.

Trust me, they’ve all sent me enough free beer for me to fairly test it all, and there’s never been a problem. I can drink Busch Light, Miller Lite, Coors Light, Bud Light or any other light beer without having to worry.

If it’s a hot summer day, hand me an ice-cold Miller Lite or Busch Light and I’m ready to roll.

Unless we’re starting from the crack of dawn through the early morning hours, it’s pretty hard to get a hangover from light beer in my experience.

Now, if you start hitting the hard stuff, it’s a totally different ball game. Stick to light beer and you should all be just fine.