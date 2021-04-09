Kerry’s Family Travels The Country On Private Jet While He Promotes Biden Climate Agenda In Asia

Climate Czar John Kerry traveled to Asia in early April to promote President Joe Biden’s climate change agenda. While he was preaching about the dangers of climate change, his family was reportedly traveling the country on their private jet.

Kerry, the U.S. presidential special envoy for climate, traveled to New Delhi on Thursday to discuss climate change and meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Washington Post reported. He said that the U.S. needs all the partners it can get while implementing Biden’s ambitious climate plan. If not, he said, countries could face a “mutual suicide pact across the planet.”

The climate Czar’s dramatic testimony may seem to indicate that Kerry is willing to make personal sacrifices to guarantee the safety of the planet. But flight logs show that the private jet reportedly belonging to Kerry’s family flew from Massachusetts to Idaho the day after he visited India. (RELATED: ‘For God’s Sake, Man!’: Rick Perry Calls John Kerry To Get Off The Private Jet If He Cares About Climate)

Kerry family jet flies to Idaho while he goes on international climate tourhttps://t.co/T4RFYhwIeT — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 9, 2021

Fox News first reported the family’s flight on their private jet. Flight logs also show that the private plane traveled across the state of Massachusetts from Bedford to Martha’s Vineyard on March 26, and flew from Martha’s Vineyard to Boston on March 28, according to the report.

Private jets emit an estimated 40 times more carbon dioxide emissions per passenger than commercial airplanes, according to a report by aviation firm Honeywell Aerospace. Between February 2020 and January 2021, Kerry’s private jet spent more than 20 hours in the air, flight logs show according to the outlet. That means the private plane emitted an estimated 116 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Kerry’s use of a private jet has been criticized by many people including Republican Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and former United States Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

In 2019, Kerry took a private jet to accept the Arctic Circle climate award in Iceland. When the head of the Arctic Circle Roundtable, Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, challenged him on his use of the private jet, Kerry told him that flying private is “the only choice for somebody like me.”

He also claimed to “offset” his carbon without explanation.