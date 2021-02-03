John Kerry Accepted Environmental Award In Iceland After Arriving In Private Jet

President Joe Biden’s newly appointed climate czar John Kerry reportedly took a private jet to Iceland in 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, Fox News reported.

Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, head of the Arctic Circle Roundtable, reportedly challenged Kerry on his use of a private jet to travel to Iceland in order to accept the award, Fox News reported.

“I understand that you came here with a private jet. Is that an environmental way to travel?”, Grímsson asked Kerry, Fox News reported. Kerry explained it as a necessity for “somebody like me” and touted his career-long efforts in fighting climate change, citing the Paris Climate Accord as an example, which Biden re-entered the U.S. into through an executive order on Jan. 20.

“If you offset your carbon — it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry told Grímsson, Fox News reported. “And, I believe, the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean. I have to fly, meet with people and get things done,” he added.

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas called Kerry out in a tweet after the Fox News story broke, saying “this hypocrisy is remarkable.” (RELATED: ‘For God’s Sake, Man!’: Rick Perry Calls John Kerry To Get Off The Private Jet If He Cares About Climate)

“John Kerry took a private jet to Iceland in 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award for climate leadership.” Even by John Kerry’s standards, this hypocrisy is remarkable. https://t.co/UtRbrb4yny — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 3, 2021

Kerry was nominated for the award in recognition of his efforts to make climate change a number one priority in the minds of U.S. policymakers, the Icelandic outlet RUV reported.

Kerry and his family reportedly logged more than 20 hours in private jet flying time in 2019, equaling an estimated 116 metric tons in carbon, Fox News reported.

In addition to the Iceland trip, Kerry has received criticism for his comment that fossil fuel workers will have a “better choice” in making solar panels as the Biden administration seeks to implement its green energy plan.

