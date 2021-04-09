Prince Philip Dies At 99 Years Old

The royal family announced Prince Philip, husband to Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday at Windsor Castle.

A statement on Prince Philip’s death was added to the royal family’s website.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement said.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the statement continued. “Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.” (RELATED: Prince Philip Released From 28-Day Hospital Stay After Infection, Heart Surgery)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about Prince Philip’s death at Downing Street, according to the BBC.

“He helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” Johnson reportedly said.

The Duke of Edinburgh returned home from a month-long stay in the hospital in March. Prince Philip was first hospitalized on Feb. 16 as a “precautionary measure” for “observation and rest,” the outlet previously reported.

Philip was initially treated for an infection, which was not COVID-19 related, but was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital and underwent a heart operation, as previously reported.

Prince Philip retired from his role in the royal family in 2017 and has largely stayed out of the limelight since as he dealt with health issues.