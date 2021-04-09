REPORT: Hunter Michaela Fialova Earns More Than $3,500 A Week On OnlyFans

Hunter Michaela Fialova apparently rakes in the cash on OnlyFans.

According to the Daily Star, Fialova's sexy photos of herself with her kills generate a substantial amount of income on the website. She told the outlet that she makes more than $3,500 a week on OnlyFans.

"I had no idea that I could make so much money from one platform which was mind blowing to me," the Czech woman explained about the decision to hop on OnlyFans.

She also said that some of the money has been donated to her local reservation.

I'm sure some people are going to complain about a hunter posting sexy photos, which you can see in the Daily Star's article, but who cares.

This is a pro-hunting publication and I also support women's rights. Anything that combines weapons, good looking women and puts venison on the table is something I support.

While I’m not an OnlyFans expert, I am a bit surprised posting hunting photos with kills is worth so much money.

Earning more than $3,500 a week translates to at least $182,000 a year. That’s not bad money at all!

Let us know what you think about this hunter’s career decision in the comments below.