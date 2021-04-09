EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Says Dr. Fauci Has ‘A Lot To Answer For,’ Saying His Predictions Were Wrong ‘Over And Over Again’

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz sat down with the Daily Caller and gave his take on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s prediction of disaster for Texas after the state loosened COVID-19 restrictions. Three weeks after the lifting, so far the state’s cases are at a record low.

Cruz told Daily Caller White House correspondent Anders Hagstrom that Fauci has “a lot to answer for” due to his predictions. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Explains How Republicans Can Counter Critical Race Theory)

