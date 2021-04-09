Farmer Finds Car Stuck Under His Truck, 2 Dead Inside

A farmer in southern Vermont found a car wedged under the back of his truck Thursday evening, discovering two dead occupants inside, police said.

Matthew Williams, 29, told Bennington police he thought he had blown a tire on his truck as he drove on the road, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Williams said he pulled into a nearby open field and discovered a Toyota Camry had become wedged underneath his large farming truck, a New Leader Dry Hauler used to spread fertilizer.

Two area residents die in West Road crash https://t.co/NHbKO5quOv — Bennington Banner (@banner_news) April 9, 2021

Police said the car had collided with William’s truck and both occupants were initially reported to be unresponsive, the Bennington Banner reported. Investigators later identified the driver as Charles Schichtl, 85, and passenger as Lorranie Schichtl, 82, who were residents of Petersburg, New York. (RELATED: Mom Dies Saving 5-Year-Old Twins In Car Crash)

Bennington police were dispatched to the scene along with the local rescue squad and rural fire department personnel, according to the Bennington Banner. A Life Net transport helicopter had also been called out but was cancelled shortly after.

An assistant medical examiner assisted with police efforts, and pronounced both Charles and Lorraine dead at the scene, according to the Bennington Banner.

Police said the two bodies will be transported to the chief medical examiner’s office for a complete autopsy.

Vermont Route 9, the road where the incident took place Thursday evening, was closed for several hours as the scene was investigated by local law enforcement.

Vermont State Police also provided assistance at the crash, which remains under investigation, the AP reported.