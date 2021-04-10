REPORT: Trump To Raise Possibility Of Different 2024 Nominee In Prepared Remarks

Former President Donald Trump will float the possibility of a different candidate running for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination during a Saturday night donor event, according to prepared remarks obtained by the Associated Press.

The message outlined in his prospective remarks for an invitation-only RNC gathering at Mar-a-Lago underscores the unity within the party, but the former president is “famously known to go off script,” the AP report noted.

“We are gathered tonight to talk about the future of the Republican Party — and what we must do to set our candidates on a course to victory.” @AP obtains Donald Trump’s prepared remarks he plans to give to GOP donors tonight in a closed-door speech. https://t.co/cP4uo17rnX — The Associated Press (@AP) April 10, 2021

“We are gathered tonight to talk about the future of the Republican Party — and what we must do to set our candidates on a course to victory,” Trump’s prepared remarks read, according to AP. “I stand before you this evening filled with confidence that in 2022, we are going to take back the House and we are going to reclaim the Senate — and then in 2024, a Republican candidate is going to win the White House.” (RELATED: REPORT: Trump Discussing The Idea Of Creating A New Political Party)

“Saturday’s speech will be welcomed words to the Republican donors visiting Mar-a-Lago to hear directly from President Trump,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said, the AP reported. “Palm Beach is the new political power center, and President Trump is the Republican Party’s best messenger.”

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who many believe may run for president in 2024, is also expected to address donors Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago, according to AP.