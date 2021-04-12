Neighbor Complains About Vin Diesel’s Allegedly ‘Abusive’ Security Staff In Dominican Republican

A neighbor of actor Vin Diesel complained about his “abusive” security staff in a note obtained by TMZ.

Diesel has been renting a home in the Dominican Republic, according to a report published Sunday by the outlet.

Vin Diesel’s Dominican Republic Neighbors Say His Security is Abusive https://t.co/tFlzKlvloL — TMZ (@TMZ) April 12, 2021

“For a few weeks I have personally witnessed and heard from fellow homeowners the unprecedented and abusive display of your security people around our homes and beach,” the letter from the unidentified neighbor said. “Interrogating us, blocking our street with five or six SUV’s. Stopping residents while walking when you ride your bicycle.” (RELATED: REPORT: Intruder Breaks Into Johnny Depp’s Home, Takes Shower And Liquor)

“You should know that you are visiting a community where no one is a threat to you, or to anyone else that visits us,” the letter continued. “The Dominican Republic, Senor Vin Diesel, is a wonderful country and we live in a friendly and peaceful community.”

I could see how having added security in your neighborhood would be annoying, but it’s Diesel. A source told TMZ that over Easter weekend the actor had extra security because his whole family was there. I guess that makes sense. Diesel was riding around on a bicycle delivering Easter baskets to workers in the Dominican community, the outlet reported.

Diesel also was photographed during a meeting with the president of the Dominican Republic recently.

How can you be mad at someone who is just trying to give back to the community? Sounds like this guy might need to take a chill pill.