Remington Ammunition Begins Production at Arkansas Facility

Remington Ammunition recently announced that it is back in full production mode at its Lonoke, AR, facility and is running 24/7 to ensure that Big Green’s boxes are a common sight on the shelf once again.

Jason Vanderbrink, president at Remington Ammunition, addressed ammo shortages and Remington’s production in a recent video titled Where’s the Ammo?

“Big Green is back and stronger than ever,” Vanderbrink said. “I am sick and tired of not being able to find Remington ammunition on the shelf. We are fixing that. American manufacturing is about to roar, and Remington Ammunition is back.”

“Our work force is doing fantastic and our raw material suppliers have come through,” he continued. “Remington is going 24/7 … we will never sacrifice the quality of our ammunition in the market.”

As for the ammunition shortage, Vanderbrink addressed that as well, attributing it to a number of factors. The first of which was Big Green’s bankruptcy proceedings, which halted production. As Vanderbrink pointed out, once Vista Outdoor purchased Remington Ammunition, it had to hire hundreds of employees and work with vendors to acquire raw materials.

Thanks to Shooting Illustrated for this post. Click here to visit ShootingIllustrated.com.