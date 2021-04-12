Trump Says CNN Reports Of Rep. Gaetz Request For Meeting Are ‘Completely False’

Former President Donald Trump released a statement refuting a report that alleged Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz had requested a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

The statement was in response to a CNN report on Monday evening that alleged the former president denied to schedule a meeting with Gaetz amidst allegations of sex trafficking.

“Fake News CNN, relying on all anonymous sources, meaning they probably made the whole thing up, wrote a very dishonest story claiming Congressman Matt Gaetz asked for a meeting with me at Mar-a-Lago…and was denied,” Trump wrote in the statement, saying the report was “completely false.”

Former President Donald Trump says CNN made up yet another story about him, and notes Eric Swalwell continues to serve on House Intel Committee, after relationship with Chinese spy. pic.twitter.com/cAmxS7Sv91 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 13, 2021

Trump also asked why CNN was not covering California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s affair with a Chinese spy and how he has remained as a member of the house oversight committee. (RELATED: Trump Calls Mitch McConnell A ‘Dumb Son Of A B*tch’ During Speech To GOP Donors)

“Swalwell, who ran for President and dropped out with a record-setting 0% in the polls, has been compromised and is a national security threat to the United States.” Trump wrote. “He should be removed from the Committee immediately!”

A spokesman for Gaetz, Harlan Hill, also denied the report in a statement to CNN, telling the organization that he was “relaxing with his fiancée this week during recess.”

JUST IN: Gaetz was denied meeting with Trump: CNN https://t.co/isgvgt1CG3 pic.twitter.com/gPdIua1h57 — The Hill (@thehill) April 12, 2021

Trump has also recently denied reports that Gaetz asked him for a pardon before he left office in January, although it was not clear if it was in regards to the probe.

Earlier in April, the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into claims that Gaetz had participated in sex trafficking, accepted bribes, and had shared inappropriate photos on the house floor among other reports.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied the accusations against him, claiming that he was the target of an extortion plot by a Department of Justice official.