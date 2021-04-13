First-Grade Teacher At Texas Public School Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography

Police in Dallas charged an elementary school teacher with possession of child pornography on Monday, according to a police statement.

Kevin Rayo, 26, is a first-grade teacher at Lakewood Elementary School, which is a part of the Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD), according to a Dallas Police Department statement.

On April 12 suspect Kevin Rayo, L/M/26, was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography. Rayo was a first-grade teacher at Lakewood Elementary on Hillbrook St. Click on our blog below for for additional information. https://t.co/C7IvctGRC9 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 12, 2021

The police department released limited information about the charges against Rayo, but as of Tuesday morning they were seeking additional information about the teacher and asked parents who believe their child may have been victimized to contact authorities.

#ICYMI ⁦@DallasPD⁩ has arrested a #DISD Lakewood Elementary first grade teacher, Kevin Rayo, on charges of possession of child pornography. Anyone suspecting that their child may have been victimized asked to call child abuse squad 214-275-1300. ⁦@CBSDFW⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ra1jcL85Nr — Robbie Owens (@cbs11Robbie) April 12, 2021

“Due to the nature of his position and involvement in the community, we are releasing this statement to notify parents and the general public,” the statement said.

Dallas ISD is the second-largest public school district in Texas and the 14th largest in the country, according to the district’s website.

Dallas ISD and the Dallas Police Department did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

Numerous teachers were charged in March and April with sex offenses related to students or minors. Days prior to Rayo’s arrest, a New York City public school teacher was arrested on charges that he raped a teenager in 2017. (RELATED: New York City Public School Teacher Charged With Raping Teenager In 2017, Police Say)

A former West Virginia middle school teacher was also charged with distributing child pornography after officials say they found several thousand sexually explicit images of minors on his Facebook account. In March, a Maryland public middle school teacher was charged with ten counts of child pornography.

