Investigative Reporter Breaks Down The ‘Lab Leak’ Theory

The media labeled the “lab leak” theory of COVID-19’s origins a conspiracy theory early on in the pandemic. Investigative reporter Andrew Kerr spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about China’s suspected role in covering up COVID-19, the lab leak theory, and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Rep. Chip Roy: ‘Cartels Have Operational Control’ Of The US Southern Border

Public Safety Vs. Personal Liberties: Dr. Siegel Weighs In On COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.