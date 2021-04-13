MAP: The Majority Of America Expects Ben Askren To Beat Jake Paul

The majority of America expects Jake Paul to lose to Ben Askren in boxing this upcoming weekend.

According to a study from casinoinsider.com based on geo-tagged Twitter data, 42 states believe Askren will win the highly-anticipated April 17 boxing match against Jake Paul. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, folks! Only eight states are riding with Paul. You can check out the entire map below.

It’s truly remarkable just how much people hate Jake Paul and want him to lose. The dude is the main clown in the circus, and clearly the majority of the country is riding with Askren.

How could you not ride with Askren? The dude is funny, an elite athlete, casual about the whole thing and doesn’t make you question the future of our country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Askren (@benaskren)

The moment he told Paul he could also commit a homicide on him if he wanted to was pretty great as well.

Ben Askren: I would do a homicide on you if I wanted to.#PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/O699Okrkab — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) March 26, 2021

Saturday night can’t get here fast enough. I’m going to be in Nashville when the fight happens, and the beer will have been flowing. You can take that to the bank!

Go, Askren, go!