Editorial

Ben Askren Releases Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of His Boxing Match Against Jake Paul

Ben Askren (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Benaskren/status/1376021472993480705)

Ben Askren (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Benaskren/status/1376021472993480705)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Ben Askren’s hype game is off of the charts ahead of his boxing match against Jake Paul.

Paul and Askren are scheduled to fight April 17, and the event is one of the most highly-anticipated fighting events in recent memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben Askren (@benaskren)

In case you were worried Askren might be sweating, he looks as relaxed as ever. In fact, he recently released an incredible hype video that is required viewing.

Give it a watch below.

With every single passing day, I become more and more confident that Askren is going to win this fight, and I’m not even sure how close it will be.

During the press conference for the fight, Paul came off as such a hardo. Askren seemed cool, calm and collected as he was cracking jokes.

He also told the younger Paul brother he could commit homicide if he wanted to. The dude is just so casually cool.

Not only is the fight April 17, but it’s also my birthday. I would love to watch Askren dismantle Paul for my birthday.

It would bring a big smile to my face!

Get it done, Ben! Get it done!