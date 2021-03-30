Ben Askren Releases Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of His Boxing Match Against Jake Paul

Ben Askren’s hype game is off of the charts ahead of his boxing match against Jake Paul.

Paul and Askren are scheduled to fight April 17, and the event is one of the most highly-anticipated fighting events in recent memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Askren (@benaskren)

In case you were worried Askren might be sweating, he looks as relaxed as ever. In fact, he recently released an incredible hype video that is required viewing.

Give it a watch below.

When I got the call to fight Logan Paul’s little brother I had to go into Rocky Style training! pic.twitter.com/GDunqgLjmh — Funky (@Benaskren) March 28, 2021

With every single passing day, I become more and more confident that Askren is going to win this fight, and I’m not even sure how close it will be.

During the press conference for the fight, Paul came off as such a hardo. Askren seemed cool, calm and collected as he was cracking jokes.

He also told the younger Paul brother he could commit homicide if he wanted to. The dude is just so casually cool.

Ben Askren: I would do a homicide on you if I wanted to.#PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/O699Okrkab — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) March 26, 2021

Not only is the fight April 17, but it’s also my birthday. I would love to watch Askren dismantle Paul for my birthday.

It would bring a big smile to my face!

Things got physical between Jake Paul and Ben Askren ???? pic.twitter.com/6SjUXv69jg — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 26, 2021

Get it done, Ben! Get it done!