‘A Good Boyfriend If He Wasn’t A Killer’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Compares Trump To ‘Dexter’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace compared former President Donald Trump to the fictional serial killer “Dexter” during Tuesday’s broadcast of “Deadline: White House.”

Wallace used the comparison to attack former Republican House Speaker John Boehner — who admitted that he had voted for Trump — and argued that as long as there were people willing to support Trump, the Republican Party was beyond saving. (RELATED: ‘Literal Carnage’: Nicolle Wallace Claims Outsiders Might See Republicans As The Most Destructive Force On The Planet)

WATCH:

Wallace mentioned former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who was very critical of former President Trump after the Capitol riot on January 6, and her recent comments indicating she would not run against Trump in 2024 if he chose to run.

“I used to watch ‘Dexter,’ Michael Steele, and it was like, he would be such a good boyfriend if he wasn’t a killer. This is the sickness of the Republican Party,” Wallace said. “The sickness isn’t actually anyone with the last name Trump. The sickness is John Boehner, who’s, like, well, yeah, I liked his positions on regulation so I voted for an insurrectionist liar, corrupt guy who was suspiciously cozy with Vladimir Putin. The Republican Party cannot be fixed with people like John Boehner voting for Donald Trump in 2020.”

“How does the party lay any claim to the mantle of strong leadership when they’re so pathetically weak?” Wallace asked. “They’re hostages to the guy who incited an insurrection. In the words of Liz Cheney.”

“Well, they’re not only hostages to the guy who incited the riot,” former RNC chairman Michael Steele replied. “They’re hostile to the folks who are standing up and saying, ‘Dude, that’s not what you want to do. That’s not where you want to go. You don’t want to follow him, you know? Danger, will Robinson, danger.’ You know?”

Steele went on to say that it wasn’t enough to be critical of Trump if people still supported him, adding, “It’s like McConnell, you know, giving that great speech after he voted to acquit the guy. Well, you don’t acquit the guy and then go, ‘Yeah, he actually did it.'”