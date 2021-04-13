MLB Legend Robin Yount Shares Awesome Message About Players Not Being More Important Than The Game

Robin Yount has some profound thoughts on players not being bigger than the game, and everyone should hear his words.

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich tweeted a throwback video late Monday afternoon of Yount talking about the fan experience, and it’s pretty damn awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yount talked about how you never know if the fans will ever return, which means you better give it your all every single time. Watch and listen to his comments below.

I recently came across this video from Brewers legend Robin Yount. It’s easy to get lost in the grind sometimes and lose sight of what playing this game is really about. You never know who came to watch you for the first and only time. You owe them your best. Every. Single. Day. pic.twitter.com/P2sojktJVi — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) April 12, 2021

I love everything about this message, and Yount is 100% correct. People pay their hard-earned money to go to games, and they expect effort.

No rational fan expects to win every single game. That’d be insane, but fans have every right in the world to expect effort.

There are some people who save up money all year in hopes of being able to attend one game a year for their favorite sport.

Imagine the disappointment they must feel if they work hard to save money and then watch athletes not give a damn.

Nobody expects to win every single time, but players giving it 100% effort on every play is the bare minimum that should be expected.