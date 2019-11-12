It’s Officially Nebraska Game Week. Will Fans Eat Their Words Once I Arrive In Lincoln?

Nebraska game week is here, and it’s time to mentally prepare for my trip to Lincoln this weekend.

As you all already know, I will be making my way to enemy territory for the game against my beloved Wisconsin Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

See, all the Nebraska fans thought I was too soft to show up. They thought I was all talk and no action. They thought I’d hide behind a computer screen instead of face down a stadium full of Cornhuskers.

Well, you’re all wrong. You’re all extremely wrong. My plane ticket is booked, the security plan is in place and I’m going to show up and show out all over Lincoln.

Be careful what you wish for, Nebraska fans. You just might get it in spades. That’s exactly what’s going to happen Saturday.

I’m going to come to your town, drink your beer, eat your food, steal your women, beat your football team and go home.

It’ll be as surgical as a military operation. You guys are going to find out I’m many things, but all talk isn’t one of them.

We’ll see how loud and arrogant the Nebraska faithful are once kickoff rolls around. I didn’t want to destroy your program. I really didn’t, but I wasn’t left with much of a choice.

See you, Saturday! Beating you guys into oblivion should be a fun time.