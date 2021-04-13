Russell Wilson Releases Electric Hype Video

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson dropped an awesome hype video Tuesday morning.

There’s been a bunch of chatter about Wilson’s future, and that might have some people forgetting just how elite he is with a football in his hands. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Well, this video should do a great job at jogging the memory and eliminating any doubts. Give it a watch below:

It takes a Wolf to catch a Wolf. pic.twitter.com/IXgS3Nofwa — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2021

As of the current, it looks like Wilson is almost certainly remaining with the Seahawks, despite all the trade talk over the past couple of months.

It also looks like he’s hellbent on tearing things up. As I said, people might have forgotten who we’re dealing with here.

Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Take care of business, Wilson! Take care of business and light the league on fire again! I can’t wait to watch it happen. There might be doubters out there after all the trade talk, but we’ll forget about them soon enough.