TikTok User Gets Caught In The Middle Of A Police Shooting In Absurd Viral Video

A TikTok user found himself in the middle of a police shooting, and the video is nuts.

According to Kentucky.com, a gun battle between police and a suspect broke out Friday in Georgetown, Kentucky after an attempted carjacking, and the suspect ultimately died.

In a TikTok video posted by @tyler.newell, which has been viewed more than 11 million times, him and buddy were eating some McDonald's breakfast when bullets started flying.

What did they do? He tried to use the rearview camera to maneuver out of the line of fire. Watch the intense situation unfold below.

The only word to accurately describe this situation is insane. There's no word that could possibly describe it better.

This dude and his friend are eating McDonald's, a guy tried carjacking someone, police showed up, bullets started flying and he tried to get out of there like he was Tom Cruise.

His video literally had the “Mission: Impossible” music!

I’m not an expert, but I’m not sure driving your car around is a great idea. If anything, get out and run out of the line of fire.

The odds of someone hitting you on the move with a handgun are incredibly low.

Having said that, I guess you don’t really know what you’d do until you’re in the situation. They got out safely, the bad guy was dealt with by the police and at the end of the day, that’s all that really matters.