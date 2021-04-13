Pentagon Confirms Video Of Spherical And Pyramid-Shaped UFOs Over US Warships

Photos and video of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) captured by members of our armed forces were authenticated by the Pentagon Saturday, according to The Debrief.

One 18-second-long video and 4 still images were confirmed to have been taken by Navy personnel in 3 separate incidents, according to The Debrief.

“I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel. The [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force] has included these incidents in their ongoing examinations,” Pentagon Spokesperson Susan Gough said, The Debrief reported.

WATCH:

Included in the photos was one previously leaked image dubbed “Acorn,” taken by a Weapons System Officer in the rear seat of a F/A-18 fighter jet.

The Debrief was first to publish the photo in December of 2020.

“We did our due diligence and were confident the image was part of the UAP Task Force’s files before we ever published. Nevertheless, it’s still great to see the DoD is now willing to confirm its authenticity,” The Debrief’s Cofounder Tim McMillan said. (RELATED: ‘There’s Something Out There’: Fmr. Navy Pilot, Who Alleges He Saw UFO, Speculates On ‘Off-World Vehicles’ Report)

The 18-second-clip obtained by veteran UFO researchers Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp features a triangle-shaped craft surrounded by a fleet of smaller glowing orbs. The Sun reports that Corbell “has been able to verify the film’s authenticity after gaining information from an intelligence briefing from the Pentagon into Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).”

The 3 other still images also attained by Knapp and Corbell were all taken on March 4, 2019, says Mystery Wire. Corbell claims that one of the craft captured in the images “was suspected to be a transmedium vehicle and was observed descending into the water without destruction.” He goes on to claim, “it is noted that the ‘spherical’ craft could not be found upon entry to the water – and that a submarine was used in the search.”

This confirmation by the Pentagon comes ahead of an expected report to be delivered to Congress by June 1. (RELATED: Former DNI John Ratcliffe Says The Government Has Proof Of UFO’s Doing Things Humans Don’t Have The Tech For)

