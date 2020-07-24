‘There’s Something Out There’: Fmr. Navy Pilot, Who Alleges He Saw UFO, Speculates On ‘Off-World Vehicles’ Report

Fox News host Tucker Carlson welcomed Commander David Fravor, a retired U.S. Navy pilot who says he encountered a tic tac-shaped Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) in 2004, onto Friday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss the latest UFO news.

The New York Times reported Friday that Congressional and Pentagon officials received classified briefings on materials retrieved from “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.”

“The government has also released footage of UFO sightings, including a 2004 encounter recorded from an advanced Navy fighter jet,” Carlson explained before introducing Fravor and asking him if he thinks the U.S. government may have “evidence” of such a vehicle.

“Well, it sounds that way to me,” Fravor responded. “I never want to speculate what the government truly has, but I would say there is stuff out there. The four of us that chased the tic tac in 2004 have attested to it multiple times that what we saw exceeded anything that we had in our inventory, far superior to the airplanes that we had at the time. So I would say yes, there’s something out there and hopefully, the government does have stuff.”

Citing his contacts, Fravor contended that he’s “pretty sure” the objects aren’t a foreign adversarial technology, then responded to a question from Carlson about governmental secrecy about the issue with an, “I don’t know why.” (RELATED: Former Military Intelligence Official: ‘Low Probability’ UFO Technology Is Of This World)

“I think some of it was trying to capture that technology,” he speculated. “If something lands in your front yard there’s no reason to deny it existed or for the government because if it’s not collected by some means that’s gonna question our national security or our offensive or defensive capabilities then why would you hide it? That just baffles me. Just like our incident. Why wasn’t it thoroughly investigated at the time for something that literally could penetrate [unintelligible] spaces, and they did nothing? I mean, nothing was done until about 2009.”