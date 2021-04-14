Bert Kreischer’s Famous ‘The Machine’ Stand-Up Story Is Being Made Into A Movie

Bert Kreischer’s famous “The Machine” story is coming to the big screen.

For those of you who don’t know, Kreischer’s famous story about dabbling with organized crime while in Russia is one of the most well-known stand-up bits in comedy history. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now it’s turning into a movie!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill will also star in the movie, which is appropriately titled “The Machine.”

THR wrote the following details about the upcoming movie:

The film is inspired by the stand-up routine and sees the events of the story catch up with the comedian 20 years later when he and his father (Hamill) get kidnapped by the people Kreischer wronged. The film is described as The Hangover meets Midnight Run and will film in Serbia. Kreischer and Judi Marmel are producing.

Obviously, it’s not the same story that Kreischer experienced and became famous for, but the roots are the same. That should have fans pumped.

Anything involving chaos and the Russian mafia is bound to be great.

Alright, secret time. I’m not going to rehab. I’m headed to Serbia to shoot my FIRST FEATURE with @hamillhimself! More info to come #TheMachineMovie @Legendary pic.twitter.com/U7ietwTyRO — bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) April 13, 2021

Honestly, I’m excited and it’s still crazy to me that a random dude’s entire comedy career blew up thanks to an old story about his brief time in Russia.

Frankly, it’s awesome and I hope the movie is too.

Let’s hope it lives up the hype because I’m pumped!