Florida Gators Planning On Having 100% Capacity At Football Games This Season

Florida plans on packing the stands during the 2021 college football season.

According to Sara Cardona, Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin announced Wednesday that the expectation is that capacity at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will be 100% this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ever since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, capacity at sporting events has been severely restricted or outright banned.

Florida AD Scott Stricklin says they are anticipating on having full capacity at Gator sporting events this fall. — Sara Cardona (@Sara_Cardonaa) April 14, 2021

As I’ve said many times before, you’re going to see a bunch of programs make this decision as we near the start of the upcoming football season.

People want to be back in the stands and it’s about time it happens.

Multiple other programs have already stated their intentions to pack the stands and you can now add the Florida Gators to the list.

As a fan of college football, I couldn’t be happier with the decision. College football is meant to be played with thousands of drunk and passionate fans in attendance.

Let’s hope more and more programs follow! You just love to see it!