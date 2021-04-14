Mark Wahlberg Says He Needs To Put On 30 Pounds For An Upcoming Movie, Plans To Start With Beer And Chicken Wings

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg needs to put on some serious weight, and he has a great plan to get the job done.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Wahlberg revealed that he needs to pack on about 30 pounds for his upcoming role in the boxing movie “Father Stu,” according to People.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wahlberg said that he plans to start with a “bang” by hammering some chicken wings and a six-pack of beer. You can listen to his full comments below.

I 100% endorse Wahlberg’s plan of chicken wings and beer. As a man who loves college football, I’ve eaten my fair share of chicken wings and drank more than my fair share of beer.

Trust me, if you want to start packing on the pounds, heavy beer and nonstop wings should help get the job done.

Remember, I used to be pretty fat and my subpar diet was a big reason why.

Lots of people refuse to believe that I used to be fat. These days, I resemble a solid dual-threat quarterback or young Matthew McConaughey. Since it’s important to poke fun at yourself and laugh, here are a few photos to prove that I used to be hefty. pic.twitter.com/xkyyOGevev — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2020

Having said that, it should be interesting to see what Wahlberg looks like after tacking on an extra 30 pounds.

The man is notorious for his routine to stay in shape.

I can’t wait to see how he does, but hammering cold beers and spicy wings is a great way to get started on his weight gain journey.