Bad News For All The Other Guys Out There: I’ve Started Seriously Working Out

I’ve finally started working out with the intensity of a world champion, and that’s bad news for all the other guys out there.

For a long time, I’ve maintained that God didn’t want me to work out because it would simply be unfair to the rest of the men in the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why? It’s pretty simple. I’m already taller than 6’0″, have crystal blue eyes, great hair and I’m pretty funny. The only thing I’m missing to hit the most important five things on the checklist is being in outstanding shape. Now, I’m not fat anymore, but I also don’t resemble the dual-threat quarterback with edge speed many of you might think I look like.

Lots of people refuse to believe that I used to be fat. These days, I resemble a solid dual-threat quarterback or young Matthew McConaughey. Since it’s important to poke fun at yourself and laugh, here are a few photos to prove that I used to be hefty. pic.twitter.com/xkyyOGevev — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2020

If I all of a sudden got incredibly jacked, how would anyone else compete? I’d have every skill imaginable at that point.

So, out of fairness to everyone else, I chose to put my DNA on the sideline and not get into great shape as I rely on my four other golden traits.

Unfortunately over the past year, some stuff has happened (which I’ll get into in an article next Saturday) that has kind of required me to pay more attention to my physical shape.

Fast forward to this past Wednesday, my girlfriend got one of those Tempo machines, and I’m all in. In fact, I couldn’t be more in.

With every rep, I feel like my future sons are one step closer to winning the Heisman. With every rep, I feel myself climbing the mountain that is this war we call life.

I genuinely used to hate working out, and I’m not sure that I even love it now. However, I don’t really have a choice at this point. Has to happen!

The question now is what will happen in a few months when I finally get into the shape that matches all the men in my family who came before.

I pity my challengers at that point. Some might say it’d be the same as combining a nuclear scientist with LeBron James. I’m not saying that. I would never say that, but I’m sure many people are saying that.

I already have a generational arm. What happens once I get the speed and can’t be tackled? I expect Nick Saban to be calling shortly.

“David Hookstead can’t throw a football.” If only I had receivers who could catch… pic.twitter.com/fYkaPtkl6T — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 14, 2020

So, I hope you’re all ready for this journey because it’s going to be a fun one!