Wisconsin Basketball Star Brad Davison Is Returning For Another Season

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison still has a little bit of basketball left in him.

The Badgers released a letter Wednesday afternoon from Davison announcing that he will play next season in Madison.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all players have been granted an extra year of eligibility, and the senior guard is taking advantage of it.

Brad Davison to Badger Nation: pic.twitter.com/ppaoLWmWOY — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 14, 2021

I honestly didn’t think any seniors would return, and it looked like everyone was gone. However, we eventually started hearing chatter that Davison might not be done just yet.

Now, he’s officially returning for one more run with Wisconsin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @braddavison

Despite the fact the team struggled mightily at times this past season, Davison brings some much needed leadership and guard play for Wisconsin.

We’re going to be very young next season, and I will take all the experience we can get. That’s exactly what he provides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @braddavison

Hopefully, the Badgers ball out next season and surpass all expectations. It’s what we always do!