Brad Davison Says He Wants A Wisconsin Basketball National Title To Become ‘A Reality’

Wisconsin basketball star Brad Davison has big goals for the upcoming season.

When talking about how Wisconsin won ESPN’s simulated tournament after coronavirus canceled March Madness, Davison said he wants to make winning a championship “a reality.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

ESPN simulated national champions? “We want to make that a reality” pic.twitter.com/Ba6a1qtv53 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 15, 2020

As I’ve said many times before and I’ll say again, I can’t remember the last time a Wisconsin basketball team had so much hype other than the 2015 squad.

Our entire starting lineup is made of seniors. Brad Davison, Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford and D’Mitrik Trice are all in their final year at Madison.

It’s now our never for the five guys leading the way. Outside of 2015 when we were expected to win the title, I don’t think expectations have ever been higher.

We don’t simply expect to dominate this season. We 100% expect a national title. We won the B1G regular season and earned the top seed in the conference tournament.

That’s more than enough to make sure the entire fanbase is locked in with high hopes this season. I have no doubt Davison, Greg Gard and everyone else will take care of business.

The season is about two and a half months away. You best believe we’ll be ready to take care of what we need to do. I have no doubt about that at all.