‘Utterly Mortified’: Canadian Lawmaker Appears Naked In Video Conference

A Canadian lawmaker appeared completely naked in the House of Commons’ virtual meeting Wednesday.

William Amos, a member of Parliament who represents the Quebec district of Pontiac, went for a jog before joining his colleagues in a video conference, according to Associated Press (AP). He said his video was “accidentally turned on” as he changed into his work clothes, AP reported.

The eyes have it: A Canadian Parliament member was caught stark naked in a virtual meeting of the House of Commons. https://t.co/MNfw3CEcSy #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) April 15, 2021

“This was an unfortunate error,” Amos said in an email, according to the AP. (RELATED: ‘At Least You’re Not A Cat’: Congressman’s Zoom Video Shows His Face Upside Down)

A screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press shows Amos standing behind a desk between a Canadian flag and a Quebec flag. Amos is holding his mobile phone over his private parts.

“I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction,” he said in the email, the AP reported. “Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won’t happen again.”

Because Amos was not speaking, he only appeared in the internal video conference feed, according to AP. If he had been speaking, he would have appeared in the video’s public feed.

Mark Holland, Amos’ Liberal Party colleague, said Amos was “utterly mortified,” AP reported.

“I don’t think there was any ill intent,” Holland said, according to AP. “It’s certainly an unfortunate circumstance. This is a warning to everybody. You’ve got to really always assume that camera is on and be very careful any time you wander anywhere near that camera that you’re dressed appropriately.”