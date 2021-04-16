Protests Largely Peaceful In Minneapolis After Secondary Fence Erects Outside Brooklyn Center Police Department

Following the fourth consecutive night of unrest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, construction workers built a second layer of fencing and barricades in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Additional fencing and barricades being added to the Brooklyn Center Police Department ahead of tonight #Dauntewright pic.twitter.com/vtVzhJeegA — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) April 15, 2021

One demonstrator hopped right up to it.(RELATED: Officer Kim Potter Arrested For Second-Degree Manslaughter In Shooting Of Daunte Wright)

????BREAKING NEWS???? RIOT BUNNY is attempting to breach the fence surrounding BCPD pic.twitter.com/VkuyN5F9e0 — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) April 15, 2021

As night fell, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the double fences surrounding the police station, according to Daily Caller reporters on the scene.

A number of water bottles were thrown, but had to travel a longer distance to reach police who were stationed farther behind the fencing than previous nights, according to Daily Caller reporters on the ground.

Law enforcement stationed much farther from the fence compared to previous evenings pic.twitter.com/T88mjoQfJz — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) April 16, 2021

One group of protesters wielding umbrellas carried construction barricades up to the fencing.

New tactic from the crowd tonight, they use umbrellas and move as a group bringing up barricades to the fence #BrooklynCenter #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/fTwxm8EDoD — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) April 16, 2021

The curfew was set for 10 PM, though there was no declaration of an unlawful assembly when protesters remained. Forty minutes later, a majority of people left the area, according to Daily Caller reporters on the ground.

40 minutes after curfew in Brooklyn Center and the majority of the people have left the area. No control crowd munitions were used tonight, no unlawful assembly declared #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/Ji9bXhkqtu — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) April 16, 2021

Dozens of discarded umbrellas still lined the secondary fence, though none were used to deflect riot control munitions.