‘I’m So Sick Of Some Of Y’all’: Breonna Taylor’s Mom Calls BLM Frauds

Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer blasted Black Lives Matter (BLM) Louisville and Democratic Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott, calling them “fraud” in a Facebook post from Wednesday.

“I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, Attica Scott another fraud,” Palmer wrote.

Palmer called out the organizations that purport to help “Breonna’s family,” yet do not even know who her family is. “I think it’s crazy when people say they’ve been here since day 1,” Palmer wrote. “I could walk in a room full of people who claim to be here for Breonna’s family who don’t even know who I am.”

Palmer also went after the fundraisers that use her late daughter’s name to allegedly enrich themselves, saying that they “know who they are.”

“I’ve watched y’all raise money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us nor have we needed it,” she wrote. “I’m so sick of some of y’all.”

Palmer’s criticism of the BLM comes after several BLM activists demanded “independent investigation” into the group’s finances, voicing concerns over the leadership’s real estate purchases. (RELATED: BLM Co-Founder Says Owning 4 Homes Doesn’t Defy Marxist Principles Because Her Family Uses Them)

Patrisse Cullors, a BLM co-founder, has reportedly purchased four mansions across the U.S. since 2016 for a total of $3.2 million over the past five years.